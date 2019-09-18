{{featured_button_text}}

ARGYLE — A man was airlifted Wednesday morning to Albany Medical Center, following an accident at an Argyle residence.

According to Capt. Greg Bristol of the Argyle Fire Department, the accident was related to a skid steer, a piece of farm equipment.

The call for assistance came in at 10:33 a.m. to 2352 Coach Road and Argyle Fire and Rescue, Argyle EMS and the Washington County Sheriff responded.

Fort Edward Fire Department was on stand-by, Bristol said.

“We were there to support the squad, “ Bristol added.

The patient was transported by ambulance to the Argyle Fire Department where a LifeNet helicopter landed to pick-up the injured man at about 11 a.m.

Firefighters on the scene said the residence was not a farm, but did have other equipment on site.

The man’s age and identity has not yet been released and no condition is known at this time. The cause also remains under investigation.

