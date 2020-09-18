 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man injured in ATV crash
0 comments

Man injured in ATV crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DRESDEN — A man was injured on Thursday in an ATV crash.

Jeromie A. Greenwood, 27, was operating his ATV on on Blue Goose Road in Dresden just before 4:30 p.m., when he collided with the rear of another ATV operated by 34-year-old David J. Beadle. Greenwood’s ATV rolled over and came to rest on top of him, according to state police.

Greenwood was flown to Vermont Medical Center, where he is in stable but serious condition, police said. 

Investigation into the crash is ongoing.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hebron fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News