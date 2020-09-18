Man injured in ATV crash

DRESDEN — A man was injured on Thursday in an ATV crash.
Jeromie A. Greenwood, 27, was operating his ATV on on Blue Goose Road in Dresden just before 4:30 p.m., when he collided with the rear of another ATV operated by 34-year-old David J. Beadle. Greenwood’s ATV rolled over and came to rest on top of him, according to state police.
Greenwood was flown to Vermont Medical Center, where he is in stable but serious condition, police said.
Investigation into the crash is ongoing.
