Man injured at Queensbury Highway Garage construction site

QUEENSBURY — A contractor building Queensbury’s new highway garage was seriously injured in an accident Friday.

A man was struck in head by the top of a light post that he was installing, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

“They were resetting a light pole. It’s a metal pole and they had a strap tied around it,” said Supervisor John Strough, who watched a video of it that was captured by the town’s security cameras.

“They secured the pole and then I guess the securing slipped,” he said. “The bolts broke that were holding the light head on, so that the head fell down to the ground.”

It hit worker Chris Olsen, 31, of Galway, in the head. He was wearing a helmet, but he was still badly injured and knocked out by the blow. He was flown to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

