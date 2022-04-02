 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man injured after being struck by car

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was injured after being struck by a car in the parking lot of Mohan’s Liquor.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to 689 Upper Glen St. at about 2:48 p.m. for a report of a car-pedestrian accident. Police determined that Robert S. Hogan, 85, of Queensbury, was walking in the parking lot and was struck by a 2008 Lexus sedan being driven by 81-year-old Queensbury resident Ralph A. Corey, according to a news release.

Hogan was treated on scene and transported to Glens Falls Hospital for further treatment. Corey was not injured and was issued a ticket for unsafe backing.

Warren County Patrol Officer C.J. Perilli handled the case and was assisted on scene by West Glens Falls EMS and the Queensbury Central Fire Department.

