You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man indicted in Moreau drug case
0 comments

Man indicted in Moreau drug case

{{featured_button_text}}

A five-time felon from New York City who police believe was a major cocaine supplier in the South Glens Falls area has been charged with six felonies in a new indictment.

Sincere M. Johnson, 44, was charged in connection with a State Police investigation that led to seven arrests in December.

Johnson was believed to have been selling large quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine from the Budgetel Motel on Route 9 in Moreau.

Johnson faces a felony charge of criminal sale of a controlled substance, five felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor controlled substance count.

He has five prior felony convictions for drug sales and possession in New York City and Columbia and Nassau counties, and is on parole for the most recent conviction, a 2015 New York City case. He is being held in an unspecified jail pending court action.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0 comments
1
1
0
0
4

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News