Man indicted in Moreau drug case

A five-time felon from New York City who police believe was a major cocaine supplier in the South Glens Falls area has been charged with six felonies in a new indictment.

Sincere M. Johnson, 44, was charged in connection with a State Police investigation that led to seven arrests in December.

Johnson was believed to have been selling large quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine from the Budgetel Motel on Route 9 in Moreau.

Johnson faces a felony charge of criminal sale of a controlled substance, five felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor controlled substance count.

He has five prior felony convictions for drug sales and possession in New York City and Columbia and Nassau counties, and is on parole for the most recent conviction, a 2015 New York City case. He is being held in an unspecified jail pending court action.

