A Vermont man who police said was to blame for a multi-month burglary and theft spree in the Whitehall area last spring faces 12 felony charges as police linked him to a variety of crimes.
Coy A. Hill, 37, of Rutland, has pleaded not guilty to an indictment in Washington County Court that charges him with four commercial burglaries, illegal possession of a handgun and numerous lesser crimes.
He faces four charges of third-degree burglary, three counts of criminal mischief, three counts of grand larceny, possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a weapon.
Hill was arrested after a joint investigation by State Police and Whitehall Police into a spate of burglaries in Whitehall during late April and early May.
He allegedly broke into The Local Butcher Shop, Maplewood Ice and Busty's Brew & BBQ, with the victims losing money and merchandise, and was also linked to a September 2018 burglary at MacLeod's Lumber.
Police determined he was to blame after finding he was staying at The Budget Inn motel on Route 4, across the road from three of the businesses.
State troopers who were investigating the butcher shop burglary were at the motel with state parole officers when Hill came out of a room to see what was going on, and investigators recognized him from surveillance videos of a man using a credit card that had been stolen from Maplewood Ice the night before. He has distinctive leg and neck tattoos.
When police searched his room, they found 250 pounds or raw meat that had been stolen from the butcher shop hours earlier, as well as a loaded .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun and other stolen merchandise.
Police said Hill was also suspected of being involved in a number of burglaries in western Vermont as well, as police recovered thousands of dollars in stolen electronics and computer equipment that had been taken from owners in Vermont.
It was unclear whether charges have been filed in Vermont, as Hill has been in Washington County Jail since his May 2 arrest.
Hill faces up to 15 years in prison on the weapon count, and up to 7 years for each of the burglaries.
He is being represented by the Washington County Public Defender's Office, and Public Defender Michael Mercure could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
