Man indicted for alleged nursing home sex abuse

"Yes," Snowball replied.

"But you touched her anyway?' the investigator asked.

"Yeah," Snowball is quoted as saying.

Snowball, who now lives in a nursing home in Columbia County, was in a wheelchair for his arraignment. A spokesman for the nursing home said background checks are done on residents to determine if they have a history of sexual offenses, and Snowball had no such history.

Snowball's lawyer, Warren County First Assistant Public Defender Brian Pilatzke, said he planned to request that Snowball be examined to determine whether Snowball was competent to stand trial, as a nurse practitioner at the home where he is staying expressed some concerns.

"She did express concerns to me with regard to his competency," Pilatzke said.

Before they questioned him, sheriff's investigators asked Snowball questions to determine whether he was aware of what was going on, such as where he was and what month it was, and he answered correctly, court records show.

The case was adjourned pending a conference between attorneys April 13. Each of the sexual abuse counts is punishable by up to 7 years in state prison.

