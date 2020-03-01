Man indicted for alleged nursing home sex abuse

QUEENSBURY — A former local nursing home resident has been charged with six felonies for allegedly sexually abusing a resident of a Queensbury nursing home where he was living last summer.
Edward E. Snowball, 84, faces three counts each of first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of an incompetent person in an indictment handed up last week in Warren County Court. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Warren County Court, and Warren County Judge John Hall released him without bail.
He is accused of having sexual contact with a resident of Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Queensbury last August. The alleged victim was considered physically helpless and could not consent, according to police.
The charges allege there were three incidents last Aug. 25-26.
Nursing home staff intervened when they heard a commotion in the woman's room, which was next to Snowball's.
Court records show that Snowball said to sheriff's investigators who came to the home to question him, "All this because I touched somebody?"
Records show he told sheriff's Investigator Ed Affinito that he knew the woman was not consenting to his fondling.
You have free articles remaining.
""So her body motions told you 'No?" Affinito asked.
"Yes," Snowball replied.
"But you touched her anyway?' the investigator asked.
"Yeah," Snowball is quoted as saying.
Snowball, who now lives in a nursing home in Columbia County, was in a wheelchair for his arraignment. A spokesman for the nursing home said background checks are done on residents to determine if they have a history of sexual offenses, and Snowball had no such history.
Snowball's lawyer, Warren County First Assistant Public Defender Brian Pilatzke, said he planned to request that Snowball be examined to determine whether Snowball was competent to stand trial, as a nurse practitioner at the home where he is staying expressed some concerns.
"She did express concerns to me with regard to his competency," Pilatzke said.
Before they questioned him, sheriff's investigators asked Snowball questions to determine whether he was aware of what was going on, such as where he was and what month it was, and he answered correctly, court records show.
The case was adjourned pending a conference between attorneys April 13. Each of the sexual abuse counts is punishable by up to 7 years in state prison.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com