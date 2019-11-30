FORT EDWARD -- A Hampton man has been sentenced to 3 years in state prison for selling narcotics in Washington County.
Craig C. House, 38, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony, in connection with an arrest earlier this year in Hampton. Police said he sold unspecified narcotics for $470.
House pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony, and Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan imposed a three-year prison sentence to be followed by 2 years on parole.
House also faces a felony grand larceny charge in Vermont for allegedly ripping off a high school club in Fair Haven, Vermont by cashing forged checks after he received a check from the club for a job through screenprinting business he operated.
Police said he deposited a check that the club issued to him four times.
