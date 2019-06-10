BALLSTON SPA — A Crown Point man has been sentenced to a year in state prison for possessing narcotics in Wilton last December.
John E. Gutierrez Jr., 21, of Main Street, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, in connection with an arrest last December by State Police in Wilton.
The drugs he possessed were not specified.
Saratoga County Judge James Murphy sentenced him to a year in prison to be followed by a year on parole.
