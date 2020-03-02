You are the owner of this article.
Man headed to prison in Glens Falls drug case
Man headed to prison in Glens Falls drug case

QUEENSBURY -- A New York City man has been sentenced to 3 years in state prison for selling cocaine in Glens Falls.

Phillip R. Robinson, 26, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony, for selling the drug in 2018.

He was arrested after Glens Falls Police located him in a federal detention center in New York City, where he has been held on unrelated drug charges.

Warren County Judge John Hall sentenced him to 3 years in prison to be followed by 3 years on parole, to be served concurrently with any sentence he gets in the federal case.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

