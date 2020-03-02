Man headed to prison in Glens Falls drug case

QUEENSBURY -- A New York City man has been sentenced to 3 years in state prison for selling cocaine in Glens Falls.
You have free articles remaining.
Phillip R. Robinson, 26, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony, for selling the drug in 2018.
He was arrested after Glens Falls Police located him in a federal detention center in New York City, where he has been held on unrelated drug charges.
Warren County Judge John Hall sentenced him to 3 years in prison to be followed by 3 years on parole, to be served concurrently with any sentence he gets in the federal case.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com