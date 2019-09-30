FORT EDWARD -- A Kingsbury man who police determined was involved with a group that sold heroin earlier this year is headed to prison for 3 years.
Shane W. Sharrow, 35, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, for possession of narcotics during a Washington County Sheriff's Office heroin sales nvestigation last winter.
Sharrow faces 3 years in state prison when sentenced Nov. 1 by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan.
