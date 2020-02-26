You are the owner of this article.
Man headed to prison for Whitehall burglary spree
Man headed to prison for Whitehall burglary spree

FORT EDWARD — A Vermont man who burglarized at least three businesses in the Whitehall area last spring is headed to state prison for up to 7 years after his guilty pleas to three felony counts.

Coy A. Hill, 38, of Rutland, pleaded guilty Friday to three charges of third-degree burglary for a burglary spree last April and May.

He had been charged with breaking into The Local Butcher Shop, Maplewood Ice and Busty’s Brew & BBQ, with the victims losing money and merchandise, and was also linked to a September 2018 burglary at MacLeod’s Lumber.

State Police arrested him after the meat store burglary, finding him at the Budget Inn motel next door. He had used a stolen credit card taken from the ice company's office, and troopers recognized him from surveillance video of that transaction.

When police searched his room, they found 250 pounds or raw meat that had been stolen from the butcher shop hours earlier, as well as a loaded .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun and other stolen merchandise.

The guilty pleas satisfied a 12-charge indictment. Hill agreed to a plea deal that will net him a 2-1/3- to 7-year prison sentence and require he make $3,000 restitution when he is sentenced by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

