FORT EDWARD -- A Saratoga County man who was one of a seven arrested in an underage sex sting over the summer is headed to state prison for 18 months,
David W. Smaus, 33, of Clifton Park, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree rape, a felony, for his July arrest during a multi-agency investigation.
He was one of seven men who responded to online classified advertisements for sexual encounters, and showed up for a rendezvous in the Hudson Falls area that was supposed to include a 14-year-old girl.
Smaus agreed to a plea deal that includes an 18-month state prison term to be followed by 10 years on parole when sentenced Dec. 13 by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan. He will also have to register with a sex offender.
The sting involved the FBI, Hudson Falls Police, the Washington County Sheriff's Office and State Police.
Charges are still pending against the six other suspects.
