FORT EDWARD -- A Saratoga County man who was one of a seven arrested in an underage sex sting over the summer is headed to state prison for 18 months,

David W. Smaus, 33, of Clifton Park, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree rape, a felony, for his July arrest during a multi-agency investigation.

He was one of seven men who responded to online classified advertisements for sexual encounters, and showed up for a rendezvous in the Hudson Falls area that was supposed to include a 14-year-old girl.

Smaus agreed to a plea deal that includes an 18-month state prison term to be followed by 10 years on parole when sentenced Dec. 13 by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan. He will also have to register with a sex offender.

The sting involved the FBI, Hudson Falls Police, the Washington County Sheriff's Office and State Police.

Charges are still pending against the six other suspects.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

