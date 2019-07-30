{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — A Vermont man who illegally had two handguns and a switchblade knife when pulled over for driving drunk in Hampton last winter is headed to state prison for up to 2 years.

Steven R. Sady, 32, of Poultney, pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, in connection with an arrest by State Police last January on Route 22A in Hampton.

He was stopped for traffic violations, and found to be intoxicated. When he was charged with DWI police searched his vehicle and found two loaded, unregistered handguns and an illegal switchblade, officials said.

Sady agreed to a plea deal that will include a 2-year state prison term to be followed by 1.5 years on parole when he is sentenced Aug. 8 by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments