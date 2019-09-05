{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — An Argyle man who robbed a cab driver while on felony probation is headed to state prison for up to 6 years.

James D. Derusha, 50, pleaded guilty recently to attempted third-degree robbery for theft of money from a cab driver in Argyle earlier this year.

Police said he had gotten a ride from the cabbie from Glens Falls to Pleasant Valley Road in Argyle, but grabbed money from the driver and fled from the vehicle when it stopped. He was later arrested by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Derusha was on probation for a felony driving while intoxicated conviction at the time.

He admitted violating probation, and faces 2-1/2 to 6 years in state prison when sentenced later this month by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan.

