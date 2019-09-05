FORT EDWARD — An Argyle man who robbed a cab driver while on felony probation is headed to state prison for up to 6 years.
James D. Derusha, 50, pleaded guilty recently to attempted third-degree robbery for theft of money from a cab driver in Argyle earlier this year.
Police said he had gotten a ride from the cabbie from Glens Falls to Pleasant Valley Road in Argyle, but grabbed money from the driver and fled from the vehicle when it stopped. He was later arrested by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Derusha was on probation for a felony driving while intoxicated conviction at the time.
He admitted violating probation, and faces 2-1/2 to 6 years in state prison when sentenced later this month by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.