BALLSTON SPA -- A town of Saratoga man was sentenced to up to 3 years in state prison Friday for a domestic strife-related felony.

Jeffrey D. Hulett, 27, pleaded guilty to aggravated family offense for a June 17 incident in Moreau, which led to an arrest by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

The charge is filed when a person commits a domestic abuse crime when having a prior conviction for domestic crimes. Hulett also has at least one prior felony conviction.

Saratoga County Judge James Murphy sentenced Hulett to 1.5 to 3 years in prison.

