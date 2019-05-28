{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY -- A two-time felon has been sentenced to state prison for a felony drunken driving conviction stemming from an arrest earlier this year in Chester.

Donald R. "Hit Man" Lee, 47, of Stony Creek, was charged after a Jan. 3 traffic stop by State Police on an unspecified road in Chester, according to records in Warren County Court.

He was charged with felony driving while intoxicated and felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor resisting arrest for an alleged scuffle with state troopers who arrested him.

Lee, who has at least two prior felony convictions, pleaded guilty to the felony DWI charge, and was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in state prison by Warren County Judge John Hall.

