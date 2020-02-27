Man headed to prison for drug, counterfeit money possession

QUEENSBURY — A Queens man who was arrested last September for possessing drugs and counterfeit money in Queensbury is headed to prison for up to 10 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Kefim D. Baptiste, 38, was arrested Sept. 6 near the Adirondack Welcome Center on the Northway just before Exit 18 in Queensbury. He was found to be in possession of cocaine, marijuana and counterfeit $100 bills.

Baptiste pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to felony counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and third-degree criminal possession, and was sentenced to 10 years in state prison to be followed by 3 years on parole.

He has a lengthy criminal record that includes at least one prior felony conviction, which required a lengthier prison sentence for subsequent felonies. Warren County Judge John Hall recommended he be allowed to participate in the state's Willard Correctional drug treatment program.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1