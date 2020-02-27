Man headed to prison for drug, counterfeit money possession

QUEENSBURY — A Queens man who was arrested last September for possessing drugs and counterfeit money in Queensbury is headed to prison for up to 10 years.
Kefim D. Baptiste, 38, was arrested Sept. 6 near the Adirondack Welcome Center on the Northway just before Exit 18 in Queensbury. He was found to be in possession of cocaine, marijuana and counterfeit $100 bills.
Baptiste pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to felony counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and third-degree criminal possession, and was sentenced to 10 years in state prison to be followed by 3 years on parole.
He has a lengthy criminal record that includes at least one prior felony conviction, which required a lengthier prison sentence for subsequent felonies. Warren County Judge John Hall recommended he be allowed to participate in the state's Willard Correctional drug treatment program.