FORT EDWARD — A Vermont man who injured a state trooper during an arrest in Hampton last fall is headed to prison for up to 3 years.
Donald J. Burch, 51, of Poultney, pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted second-degree assault, a felony, for an incident last November.
State Police said he was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over on Route 22A for an exhaust violation. Burch was found to have marijuana and a pipe to smoke crack cocaine, but as the trooper sought to take him into custody he ran off, and fought with the officer when he was caught.
The trooper suffered unspecified injuries and was treated and released at Glens Falls Hospital.
Burch, who has a prior felony conviction for burglary in 2009, was sentenced Thursday by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan to 1.5 to 3 years in state prison.
