{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA -- A Saratoga Springs man who pleaded guilty to assaulting another person and illegally having a gun has been sentenced to up to 6 years in state prison.

Erik A. Pagan, 46, of Allen Drive, pleaded guilty to two felony charges in Saratoga County Court in July.

He was arrested onillegal  a felony assault charge in Saratoga Springs in February for injuring another person, and weeks later for illegal possession of a gun in Wilton, records show. The gun charge stemmed from his possession of a weapon in July 2016.

Pagan pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree assault and criminal purchase or disposal of a weapon.

Saratoga County Judge James Murphy sentenced him to 2 to 6 years in state prison.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments