FORT EDWARD -- A Washington County man who stole at least a dozen hemp plants from a farm and then fled from police is headed to jail for up to 6 months
Zachary R. Wagner, 25, of Hebron, pleaded guilty to felony criminal possession of stolen property for the theft of 12 hemp plants and subsequent car chase with Washington County sheriff's officers last Sept, 26.
Police said he and a co-defendant took the plants from a Chamberlain Mills Road farm where they were being grown as part of a state-authorized research program.
The plants are considered hemp and not marijuana because they have a lower content of THC, the substance in marijuana that gives users a high. They were worth nearly $2,000, and were recovered.
Wagner faces 6 moths in Washington County Jail and 5 years on probation when sentenced June 21 by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan.
Charges are still pending against a co-defendant, Skylar M. Shaw, 24, of Salem.
