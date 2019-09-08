A felon from Stony Creek who burglarized numerous homes in Saratoga County earlier is headed back to state prison after his guilty plea to another felony.
William R. Villano, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary for a March 20 home break-in in Halfmoon, where a resident interrupted the crime. It was one of three for which he was charged in Moreau and Halfmoon after Saratoga County sheriff's officers investigated his actions.
Villano faces up to 15 years in state prison when sentenced Nov. 8 in Saratoga County Court.
He previously went to state prison in 2015 for burglaries in Clifton Park and Horicon. He pleaded guilty to felony attempted burglary for the Clifton Park case, and misdemeanor criminal trespass in the Horicon case, serving the maximum of a two-year sentence after being accused of violating parole, state corrections records show.
Villano is being held in Saratoga County Jail pending sentencing.
