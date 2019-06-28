{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — A two-time felon who was arrested last year driving drunk with a loaded AR-15 rifle in his lap has been sentenced to 9 years in state prison after his guilty plea to two charges.

Corey F. Lamoy, 25, of Kingsbury, pleaded guilty to felony criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated in connection with the June 1, 2018 incident in Hudson Falls that led to his arrest.

Lamoy, who was on parole for a felony sex offense at the time, was arrested after a car chase that began when he drove through a red light.

Police said he sped off when Hudson Falls Police tried to stop him, and eventually pulled over in the parking lot of the Cumberland Farms store on Main Street, where Officer Ed Ackley approached the car and saw the driver holding the assault rifle in his lap and refusing to put it down.

Ackley eventually convince him to put his hands out of the car window, and managed to take him into custody. The gun was loaded with a round in the chamber and safety off.

He was driving a car whose back window had been shattered, and he told police that someone had shot at him and chased him in Glens Falls, though police found nothing to corroborate that account.

Lamoy has a lengthy criminal record that prohibits him from possessing weapons. Hudson Falls Police Chief Scott Gillis said the gun had been legally purchased in Georgia, but it was unclear how Lamoy came to have it. It had not been reported stolen.

Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan sentenced Lamoy to 9 years in prison and 5 years on parole, which is to be served consecutively to any remaining time he has on a sentence for a 2016 felony sexual abuse conviction. He was sentenced to 2 years in prison and 5 years on parole in that case, which stemmed from allegations he raped an unconscious woman in 2014.

DNA linked him to the rape, and he was released from prison last December. He is eligible for release in May 2026.

Lamoy's lawyer, William Montgomery, could not be reached for comment Friday morning.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

