QUEENSBURY — An Essex County man was sentenced to probation last week for possessing a large quantity of the hallucinogen/stimulant ecstasy when pulled over by State Police last summer.

John F. Lawyer Jr., 63, of Keeseville, pleaded guilty last month to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, for the seizure of 27 grams of the drug when he was pulled over Aug. 30 on the Northway in Chester, records show.

Court records show he also had small amounts of cocaine, prescription drugs without a prescription and marijuana when he was arrested. Charges related to those drugs were dropped as part of a plea deal.

Warren County Judge John Hall sentenced Lawyer to 5 years on probation.

