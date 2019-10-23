{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY -- A central New York man who was arrested with more than 10 pounds of marijuana last month has been put on probation after pleading guilty.

Albert W. Bidwell Jr., 26, of Newfield, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a felony, in connection with a Sept. 28 arrest by the Warren County Sheriff's Office. Police did not say exactly how much marijuana he had.

Warren County Judge John Hall put him on interim probation for a year. If he does well during the year, he could be allowed to withdraw the felony and plead guilty to a misdemeanor. If not, he faces 5 years on probation.

Bidwell and Raphael W. Brukner, 28, were arrested after a traffic stop turned up an unspecified quantity of marijuana in their vehicle.

While marijuana is legal in some states, it is still illegal under New York state law.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments