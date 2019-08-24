{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA — A Schuylerville man who police said threatened a state trooper with a weapon was sentenced to probation Friday in Saratoga County Court.

Gary G. Hayes, 50, of Furlani Drive, pleaded guilty in June to attempted menacing of a police officer for an incident Jan. 19 in the town of Saratoga.

Details of the incident were not released, but State Police from the Malta station made the arrest.

The charge is filed when a person "place(s) a police officer or peace officer in reasonable fear of physical injury, serious physical injury or death by displaying a deadly weapon."

Under the terms of a plea deal, Saratoga County Judge James Murphy sentenced Hayes to 5 years on probation.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

