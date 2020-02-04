Man gets probation for felony conviction

QUEENSBURY — A man from Thurman has been sentenced to 5 years on probation for a felony driving while intoxicated conviction.
You have free articles remaining.
Terrence K. Blenman, 41, was arrested last Feb. 16 when Warren County sheriff's officers determined he was driving a vehicle with a suspended registration, authorities said.
He was found to be intoxicated, with at least one prior DWI conviction, and was driving with a suspended license.
Blenman pleaded guilty in Warren County Court, and was sentenced last week to 5 years on probation and fined $2,000.