Man gets prison term for attempted assault

BALLSTON SPA — A Northumberland man was sentenced to up to 4 years in prison Monday for an incident where he choked and injured another person, authorities said.

Christian D. Roldan, 27, pleaded guilty last fall to attempted second-degree assault, a felony, and misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing for an attack last June 10 in Northumberland. The extent of the victim's injuries was not reported.

Police said he was acquainted with the victim, but their relationship was not released. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office made the arrest.

Roldan had a prior felony conviction, which resulted in Saratoga County Judge James Murphy imposing a 2- to 4 year prison term.

