Man gets jail term for Queensbury drug charges

QUEENSBURY — A man who was put on probation on felony drug charges in 2017 was re-sentenced to jail last week for violating probation.

Christopher Clark, 36, of New York City, was sentenced to one year in Warren County Jail Wednesday in Warren County Court for possessing a variety of narcotics.

Clark pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in connection with the July 2, 2017 traffic stop on Route 149.

State Police seized heroin, Fentanyl, ecstasy and marijuana and arrested Clark and two other New York City-area residents who also pleaded guilty.

