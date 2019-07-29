{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA — A Hudson Falls man who is serving a prison sentence for a drug conviction has been sentenced to a year in jail for a felony attempted assault charge as well.

Kade D. LaPointe, 21, pleaded guilty last month to attempted second-degree assault for an incident last Nov. 8 in the town of Moreau. Police records showed he injured another person with an unspecified weapon, but the extent of the injuries and circumstances were not released by State Police.

LaPointe was arrested weeks later for selling cocaine in Washington County. He pleaded guilty to criminal sale of a controlled substance and is serving a 3-year prison sentence in Ulster Correctional Facility.

