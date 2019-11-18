QUEENSBURY — A St. Lawrence County man who was arrested in September for having more than 10 pounds of marijuana is headed to jail for 60 days.
Casey J. Morrill, 22, of Waddington, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a felony, for a Sept. 28 seizure of pot on the Northway.
He was pulled over by State Police at the southbound rest area near Exit 24.
Morrill agreed to a plea deal that includes 60 days in Warren County Jail and 5 years on probation.
The arrest was one of more than a dozen for possession of large quantities of marijuana being transported via the Northway to the New York City and Boston areas earlier this year.
Marijuana is still illegal under New York state law.
