Man gets jail, probation for drug felony

QUEENSBURY -- A downstate man who was arrested in a Warren County narcotics case has been sentenced to 16 weekends in jail and 5 years on probation.

Ivan Morales, 34, of Mount Vernon, pleaded guilty to attempted fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, in connection with an arrest last year in Queensbury.

Police did not specify the narcotics he possessed, but he was accused of possessing with intent to sell.

Warren County Judge John Hall sentenced Morales on Wednesday.

