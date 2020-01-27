Man gets jail, probation for drug felony
0 comments

Man gets jail, probation for drug felony

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY -- A downstate man who was arrested in a Warren County narcotics case has been sentenced to 16 weekends in jail and 5 years on probation.

Ivan Morales

Morales

Ivan Morales, 34, of Mount Vernon, pleaded guilty to attempted fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, in connection with an arrest last year in Queensbury.

Police did not specify the narcotics he possessed, but he was accused of possessing with intent to sell.

Warren County Judge John Hall sentenced Morales on Wednesday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News