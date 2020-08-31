Man gets 20 years for providing drugs that led to fatal overdose

A Saratoga Springs man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Monday after admitting to selling fentanyl to a man who fatally overdosed in February 2017.
Steven M. Boice, 30, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in November that he sold controlled substances, including furanyl fentanyl, from his residence.
Boice sold about 50 small envelopes to a man who arrived at his house early on Feb. 3, 2017. The buyer seemed incoherent, but Boice sold him the drugs anyway. The man ingested some of the fentanyl and fell down while leaving.
Boice and his roommate put the man who was overdosing on their back porch and sat with him in the cold air for about 45 minutes, slapping him to keep him awake, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The victim awakened and left Boice’s residence. He died at home later that day after ingesting more fentanyl. Boice’s roommate also died months later because of a drug overdose.
On Feb. 10, 2017, law enforcement officials searched Boice’s residence and found furanyl fentanyl packaged for sale. He admitted to having 363 envelopes of the substance.
Police also found two firearms, including a Mossberg Maverick shotgun that was leaning against the wall of his bedroom and a loaded DPMS Panther Arms .223/5.56 semi-automatic rifle under his bed. He said he had the weapons to protect his drugs and money.
Boice also must serve 3 years of post-release supervision following his release.
“Steven Boice did not care whether his customers lived or died,” said U.S. Attorney Grant C. Jaquith in a news release. “Today’s sentence holds him responsible for the avoidable and senseless death of a young man, and the daily pain and suffering of that man’s wife and parents. Heroin and fentanyl dealers should take notice that they are accountable for the overdoses of their customers, and that a 20-year prison term could be in their future.”
The case was investigated by the DEA and its Capital District Drug Enforcement Task Force, the Saratoga Springs Police Department and New York State Police. The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.
