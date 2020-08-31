Man gets 20 years for providing drugs that led to fatal overdose

A Saratoga Springs man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Monday after admitting to selling fentanyl to a man who fatally overdosed in February 2017.

Steven M. Boice, 30, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in November that he sold controlled substances, including furanyl fentanyl, from his residence.

Boice sold about 50 small envelopes to a man who arrived at his house early on Feb. 3, 2017. The buyer seemed incoherent, but Boice sold him the drugs anyway. The man ingested some of the fentanyl and fell down while leaving.

Boice and his roommate put the man who was overdosing on their back porch and sat with him in the cold air for about 45 minutes, slapping him to keep him awake, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The victim awakened and left Boice’s residence. He died at home later that day after ingesting more fentanyl. Boice’s roommate also died months later because of a drug overdose.

On Feb. 10, 2017, law enforcement officials searched Boice’s residence and found furanyl fentanyl packaged for sale. He admitted to having 363 envelopes of the substance.