{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA — A Greenfield man has been sentenced to 6 years in state prison for accidentally shooting a teen in his home last Christmas.

William M. Allen, 25, pleaded guilty to felony charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon for the Dec. 25 shooting in a home on Hyspot Road and a subsequent weapon possession arrest weeks later.

He shot an 18-year-old young man in the arm with a shotgun, seriously injuring him. Police said the gun was fired accidentally.

Allen will spend at least 3 years on parole after his release from prison.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Load comments