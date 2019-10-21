BALLSTON SPA — A Greenfield man has been sentenced to 6 years in state prison for accidentally shooting a teen in his home last Christmas.
William M. Allen, 25, pleaded guilty to felony charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon for the Dec. 25 shooting in a home on Hyspot Road and a subsequent weapon possession arrest weeks later.
He shot an 18-year-old young man in the arm with a shotgun, seriously injuring him. Police said the gun was fired accidentally.
Allen will spend at least 3 years on parole after his release from prison.
This is different than the accidental shooting death of a school teacher's wife in what way?
