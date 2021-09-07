Man formally charged in wrong-way drunken driving crash on Northway that killed two

CHESTER — The Saranac Lake man accused of causing a fatal crash after police said he drove the wrong way on the Northway while intoxicated was formally charged on Tuesday with aggravated vehicular homicide.

Dennis M. Ford, 66, was also charged with felony second-degree vehicular assault and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Police said Ford was driving his 2017 Mini Countryman north in the southbound lane at about 10:30 p.m. on Friday in Chester when he crashed head-on with a 2004 Volvo XC70 traveling south.

The two passengers in the Volvo — 27-year-old Matthew G. Huff, of Westfield, New Jersey, and 31-year-old Kerry O’Reilly, of Dorchester, Massachusetts — were pronounced dead at the scene.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The driver, 31-year-old Lauren Huff, was taken by helicopter to the University of Medical Center in Burlington. Huff is currently in stable condition, police said.

Ford was airlifted to Albany Medical Center following the crash and was initially listed in fair condition.

He was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Court on Tuesday following his release from the hospital.

He was sent to jail without bail and is due in Chester Town Court on Sept. 14.