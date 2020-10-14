Man flips car in Walgreens parking lot

HUDSON FALLS — Emergency personnel responded to the Walgreens parking lot on Wednesday afternoon after a man flipped his car on its side.

The incident happened at about 1:15 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Daniel Coltrain, of Hudson Falls, said he was entering the parking lot of the drug store on Main Street when he noticed another driver backing up. He waved to let him pass and then the man hit the gas pedal and accelerated.

Coltrain said the man almost hit his car and came over the curb into the street before going back into the parking lot, striking a Subaru and flipping onto its side.

The Hudson Falls and Fort Edward fire departments responded to the scene, along with Fort Edward Rescue Squad. The man was extricated from the vehicle at about 1:45 p.m. and placed in an ambulance

Check back at poststar.com for updates.

Love 0 Funny 8 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0