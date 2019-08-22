WILTON -- An Albany man was charged with felony criminal contempt Tuesday night after he was found to be with a person who had an order of protection against him, police records show.
Robert L. Baskerville, 55, was charged after a car he was driving was pulled over on the Northway, records show.
He was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and ticketed for traffic violations, police said.
Baskerville was arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail, but had been released as of Thursday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.