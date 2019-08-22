{{featured_button_text}}

WILTON -- An Albany man was charged with felony criminal contempt Tuesday night after he was found to be with a person who had an order of protection against him, police records show.

Robert L. Baskerville, 55, was charged after a car he was driving was pulled over on the Northway, records show.

He was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and ticketed for traffic violations, police said.

Baskerville was arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail, but had been released as of Thursday morning.

