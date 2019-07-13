{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE -- A Lake George man was charged with felony criminal mischief early Saturday after he allegedly punched out a car window outside a bar, police said.

Alexander J. Hladik, 26, was arrested after a 1:21 a.m. incident on Lower Montcalm Street, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Police said he broke a car window after he had been forced to leave Lake George Beach Club when he was involved in what was described as a "physical altercation." No charges were filed for that portion of the incident.

Hladik was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, for causing more than $250 in damage and released pending prosecution in Lake George Town Court.

Sheriff's Officer Donnie Long made the arrest.

