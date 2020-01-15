Man faces felony for alleged public assistance fraud
Man faces felony for alleged public assistance fraud

FORT EDWARD — A man from western Vermont was charged with grand larceny last week for allegedly receiving more than $1,400 in public assistance to which he wasn't entitled, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Earl K. Van Guilder Jr., 25, of West Pawlet, Vermont, was arrested by the Washington County Sheriff's Office after a joint investigation with the county Department of Social Services found he failed to declare all of his income when receiving food stamp benefits while living in Granville, authorities said.

In all, he collected $1,454 to which he wasn't entitled, officials said.

He was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and released pending prosecution in Fort Edward Town Court.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

