WILTON -- A Greenfield man faces numerous drug charges after he was found to have cocaine and marijuana following a traffic stop Saturday, according to State Police.
Shawn M. Orton, 20, was pulled over on Strakos Road for unspecified traffic violations, and troopers smelled marijuana as they talked with him, police said in a press release.
A bag of green vegetation was visible in a cup holder in the vehicle as well, and a search turned up cocaine, multiple plastic bags of marijuana and a digital scale, according to State Police.
You have free articles remaining.
Orton was charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia and numerous non-criminal violations, records show.
He was released pending prosecution in Wilton Town Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.