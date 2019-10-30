{{featured_button_text}}

WILTON -- A Greenfield man faces numerous drug charges after he was found to have cocaine and marijuana following a traffic stop Saturday, according to State Police.

Shawn M. Orton, 20, was pulled over on Strakos Road for unspecified traffic violations, and troopers smelled marijuana as they talked with him, police said in a press release.

A bag of green vegetation was visible in a cup holder in the vehicle as well, and a search turned up cocaine, multiple plastic bags of marijuana and a digital scale, according to State Police.

Orton was charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia and numerous non-criminal violations, records show.

He was released pending prosecution in Wilton Town Court.

