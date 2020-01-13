Man faces felony charge after crash in Gansevoort

NORTHUMBERLAND — A Gansevoort man faces numerous charges after he allegedly drove drunk and hit a utility pole Sunday morning, police said.

No injuries were reported in the 10:11 a.m. crash on Route 50, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

Police said John A. Butler, 40, drove off the highway and hit a pole, and then left the scene. He was located a short time later, and found to be intoxicated, which led to a driving while intoxicated charge that was elevated to a felony because he has at least one DWI conviction, according to the Sheriff's Office.

He was also ticketed for leaving the scene of a property damage accident, moving from a lane unsafely and refusing a breath test, police said.

Butler was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

