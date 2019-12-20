Man faces DWI charges

ESSEX — A man from Moriah was arrested early Friday on driving while intoxicated charges, records show.
Taylor J. Whalen, 25, was stopped by State Police on Brookfield Road shortly before 4 a.m., records show.
He was found to be intoxicated, and because of a record that includes one prior DWI conviction, was charged with DWI and ticketed for refusing a breath test, according to State Police.
The State Police website erroneously listed the charges as felonies.
Whalen was released, pending prosecution in Essex Town Court.