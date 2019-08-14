{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A New York City man was jailed Friday for allegedly possessing five fake $100 bills, police said.

Keith O. Brewley Jr., 32, of the Bronx, was arrested after State Police encountered him during a traffic stop on Route 149 around 3 a.m. Friday, officials said.

He was found to have marijuana as well as a quantity of cash, some of which turned out to be fake, police said.

He was charged with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a felony, and non-criminal unlawful possession of marijuana, arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail. Brewley had been released as of Wednesday.

The arrest wasn't his first felony case in Warren County, as he was also one of three New York City-area residents who were arrested when troopers seized heroin, Ecstasy, marijuana and fentanyl during a traffic stop on Route 149 in Queensbury in July 2017. 

Police believed the drugs were en route to Vermont, where Brewley had previously been arrested on drug charges as well. All three pleaded guilty, and Brewley was sentenced to 5 years on probation.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments