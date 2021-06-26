Man drowns in Hudson River

HADLEY — A man drowned in the Hudson River on Saturday afternoon, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

First responders received reports of a man in distress in the water, near the area of the Rockwell Street Bridge that runs between Hadley and Lake Luzerne around 5 p.m.

He was last seen jumping from the rock ledges beneath the bridge, according to a news release.

Bystanders and rescue crews attempted to rescue the male in distress but were ultimately unsuccessful.

The victim has been identified as Will Bennett, 46, of Lake Luzerne, police said.

The Sheriff's Office thanked good Samaritans for helping respond at the scene. Multiple agencies, including Corinth, South Glens Falls and Hadley Luzerne Fire Departments, as well as the New York State Forest Rangers and the Warren County Sheriff's Office, also responded.

There have been multiple drownings at this site in recent years.

Recently, the family of a Saratoga Springs man who drowned near the same spot last summer filed a claim accusing Warren County of negligence and is seeking $15 million in damages.

