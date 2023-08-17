At approximately 12:51 p.m. Aug. 16 the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a serious personal injury car and motorcycle accident on State Route 146 east of the intersection of State Route 146A in the Town of Clifton Park, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s office reported.

The preliminary investigation indicates the operator of a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle, Geoffrey Gabel, 53, of Halfmoon, was travelling eastbound on State Route 146 and struck a 2017 Nissan SUV that was making a left turn.

Mr. Gabel was initially assisted on scene by passersby prior to the arrival of police, fire, and EMS units. He was transported by Clifton Park–Halfmoon EMS to Ellis Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the accident. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, Jonesville Fire Department, Clifton Park-Halfmoon EMS and the NYS Department of Transportation.