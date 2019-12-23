Man dies from injuries in crash near state line

ARLINGTON, Vermont — A Vermont man has died from injuries he suffered during a crash Thursday night just east of the New York state line.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Scott Sibley, 49, was critically hurt when he drove off Route 313 near Wilcox Lane late Thursday, about two miles east of the Washington County line.

Vermont State Police said Sibley was driving west when he veered off the highway and hit a tree. He was trapped in the vehicle, and freed by Arlington firefighters before he was taken to Albany Medical Center, where he died.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0