Man dies during rafting trip on Hudson River

INDIAN LAKE — A 45-year-old man from Madison County lost his life on Saturday while on a guided rafting trip on the Hudson River in the town of Indian Lake in Hamilton County.

According to state police, Samuel M. Martin was on a guided rafting trip on the Hudson River when he was ejected from the raft. Martin was pulled back into the boat but was unresponsive, police said.

State police and local EMS arrived at the scene around 1:32 p.m. Saturday at Barton Mines on Hudson River Plant Road in Indian Lake. Medical treatment was unsuccessful and Martin was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

In a preliminary investigation, police discovered that Martin had been wearing appropriate gear: a safety helmet and a life preserver.

Police said the case is still open and the investigation is ongoing.

