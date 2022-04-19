Man dies during rafting trip on Hudson River

Man dies after thrown from raft

INDIAN LAKE — A 45-year-old man from Madison County lost his life on Saturday while on a guided rafting trip on the Hudson River in the town of Indian Lake in Hamilton County.

According to state police, Samuel M. Martin was on a guided rafting trip on the Hudson River when he was ejected from the raft. Martin was pulled back into the boat but was unresponsive, police said.

State police and local EMS arrived at the scene around 1:32 p.m. Saturday at Barton Mines on Hudson River Plant Road in Indian Lake. Medical treatment was unsuccessful and Martin was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

In a preliminary investigation, police discovered that Martin had been wearing appropriate gear: a safety helmet and a life preserver.

Police said the case is still open and the investigation is ongoing.

Woman charged with welfare fraudFORT EDWARD — A woman is facing three felony charges after police say she received $3,000 in welfare benefits she was not entitled to.

On Saturday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kayla M. Ricciardone, 27, of Mechanicville, after a joint investigation with the Washington County Department of Social Services.

Ricciardone is charged with three felonies: third-degree welfare fraud, third-degree grand larceny and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing.

According to police, she filed a false document with the Department of Social Services in order to receive more than $3,000 in benefits between January 2020 and July 2020.

Ricciardone was arraigned and released with a future court date in the town of Fort Edward pending.

