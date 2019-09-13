WHITE CREEK — A Saratoga County man died Wednesday when a motorcycle he was riding collided with a sport-utility vehicle on Turnpike Road, according to State Police.
Richard J. Connors, 69, of Mechanicville, was hit late Wednesday afternoon when he pulled from Old State Road to head south on Turnpike but apparently failed to see an oncoming SUV, police said. The vehicles collided, and he was thrown from the bike and suffered numerous serious injuries.
A helicopter was called to take Connors to Albany Medical Center, but the first one that was heading out suffered mechanical problems and could not complete the trip, so a second was on its way but was called off as an ambulance crew decided to take Connors to Samaritan Hospital, the closest trauma center.
Police said he was initially semiconscious at the crash scene, but his condition deteriorated quickly so he was driven to the Troy hospital for trauma treatment. He succumbed to his injuries there, and an autopsy Thursday found that he died from extensive internal injuries.
You have free articles remaining.
The SUV was being driven by Nicole Kelly, 31, of Eagle Bridge, who was not hurt. Police said the investigation was continuing, but no charges for the crash were expected.
Cambridge and White Creek firefighters and Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad responded to the scene.
Connors was at least the seventh motorcyclist to die in a crash in Washington, Warren and Saratoga counties since late May.
Three died over the span of seven days in Warren County earlier this month, but police have said there was no common theme among the crashes. Several were attributed to actions of the motorcyclist, while others were blamed on vehicles that pulled into their path.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.