BALLSTON — A Ballston Spa man is dead after his car was struck by a train late Sunday morning.

Timothy B. Smith, 73, of 101 Zepko Lane, collided with a train on that street in the town of Ballston. The accident happened just before noon, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Members of the Sheriff’s Road Patrol, Criminal Investigations Unit, as well as the Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Canadian Pacific Railway Police and Union Fire Company.

